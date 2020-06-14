Little Rock Walmarts close following Sunday afternoon protests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Sunday afternoon protesters filled Walmart parking lots in Little Rock forcing many stores to shut down and evacuate customers.

Three Walmarts and a Sam’s Club had to shut down. They are the stores located on Cantrell Road, Shackleford Road, and Bowman Road.

#BREAKING: The third #Walmart location is now closing its doors. They are asking for everyone to evacuate the building.



There is a police presence and we have seen some protesters here. pic.twitter.com/d2lck7nhzz — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) June 14, 2020

We’re told it started around 10 am at the Walmart on Bowman road. Protests started outside of that store and the store decided to close its doors.

They then moved to three other Walmart locations across the city.

More than 50 people were outside of the store holding signs and were chanting “defund the police, defund Walmart” and “no justice, no peace.”

While our reporter crew was inside a store, they heard someone over the intercom ask everyone to evacuate the building and that they were closing.

In a statement, a Walmart spokesperson says “We’re monitoring this situation closely and will continue closing stores as a safety precaution for our customers and associates. We recognize the important role we play in the Little Rock community and plan to reopen stores at an appropriate time.”