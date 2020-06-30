LIST: Everything you need to know to celebrate the 4th of July in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Several cities around the Ozarks are going forward with 4th of July celebrations, and some have postponed their events.

This list details where you can see fireworks around the area and new firework regulations you can expect during the holiday weekend.

Republic:

Have-A-Blast has been postponed to Saturday, September 5, which is on Labor Day weekend.

Only allowed to shoot off fireworks on July 4 between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.

If caught shooting off fireworks inside city limits outside of the permitted timeframe, the city of Republic says you could be subject to a fine.

Nixa:

Only allowed to shoot fireworks on the 4th of July after 2 p.m.

If you see or hear fireworks being set off inside the Nixa city limits on any day other than July 4, you may call 417-582-1030 to report the illegal use of fireworks to Nixa Police.

Officers will respond to educate those who are unaware of the ordinance, which bans the use of Fireworks except on the 4th of July.

Branson area:

Branson Landing’s Liberty Light Up Concert & Fireworks Friday, July 3.

The Annual Kimberling City Fireburst Fireworks show will be held again this year over the waters of Table Rock Lake near the Kimberling City Bridge on July 3.

College of the Ozarks has canceled their Honor America fireworks show.

Hollister will be doing just a fireworks display in Point Lookout July 3 and will not have any other events like “Little Miss Firecracker” and are asking people to social distance.

Hollister has also updated the city’s firework ordinance. Only discharge fireworks July 1 through July 5 from 2:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. On July 4, you may discharge fireworks until midnight.



Rockaway Beach will have a carnival celebration from noon to 10 p.m. July 4 with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.

Pomme de Terre Lake:

Pomme de Terre Chamber of Commerce fireworks display July 4

The display will be shot off from the Overlook Point; however, 254 Hwy will still be closed from approximately 8:30 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

The eastbound lane will be available for viewing/chairs, and the westbound lane will remain open to emergency vehicles only during the closed times.

Bull Shoals Lake:

Bull Shoals Dam fireworks on July 4.

There is a Facebook event with more information about the event called Bull Shoals Independence Day Fireworks Over the Dam

Lucas Oil Speedway: