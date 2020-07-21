Lindberg’s Tavern temporarily closed, employee tests positive for COVID-19

– -The old Lindburgs bar at Campbell Ave. and Commercial St. Bob Linder/News-Leader

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Lindberg’s Tavern on Commercial Street, has temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The bar posted on Facebook Monday afternoon that it will reopen, “After all necessary staff have been tested, cleared, and we have had the restaurant completely sanitized.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the bar. Lindberg’s reopened May 5th, during Phase One of Springfield’s Road to Recovery Plan.

“We have appreciated those who have supported us during this difficult time, and hope for continued support when we open back up, Thank you,” a Facebook post said.