Licking man arrested for firing at family in buggy

LICKING, Mo. – A man from Licking accused of firing a scoped rifle at a family riding in a buggy is in the Texas County Jail today charged with three counts of first-degree assault.

Chadwin Wade, 46, is accused of firing the weapon at a man and his two children in a buggy as they were leaving their home on Deason Drive off Route 32 in rural Texas County.

According to a probable cause statement, Wade was firing from less than 50 yards away, the father told deputies who responded,

Wade told arresting officers that he believed the man and his family were conspiring to killing him, although he could not say why he believed that. He confirmed to officers that he was trying to shoot the father and children, court documents state.

A deputy who questioned Wade reported that the suspect believed he and his parents were in danger from the family and that his own family had been kidnapped. He thought his property had been booby-trapped with bamboo spikes. He also stated that he thought the buggy wheels were weapons, according to a probable cause statement.

Wade is in custody in the Texas County Jail without bond.