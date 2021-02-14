Liberty Utilities asks customers to conserve energy

JOPLIN, Mo.– Liberty Utilities has issued a peak advisory for electric customers beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, through midnight Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to extreme weather and fuel supply issues, which is impacting much of the Midwest.

According to a press release, Liberty is asking customers to reduce electricity consumption throughout the day, especially between the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tim Wilson, Liberty Vice President, Electric Operations, issued the following statement:

“We have experienced extreme cold temperatures for an extended period of time, and the weather forecast for the next several days calls for temperatures to fall even lower.” This is causing peak demand and impacting utilities across the Midwest. We know that conserving energy during this time can be inconvenient, and we apologize for that. We are so grateful to our customers for their help in reducing energy consumption. This will help us to maintain service to homes, businesses, and critical facilities throughout these exceptional weather conditions. Our crews are working around the clock to keep our systems safe and operating. We will continue to provide updates to our customers throughout this event.”

Here are some suggestions for conserving energy: