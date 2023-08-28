LEBANON, Mo. — The Lebanon Police Department is asking for help in locating a woman who has been missing for over a month.

A Facebook post from the department said Sydney Whitmire, 24, was last heard from on July 15. Her last known location was Pittsburg, Kansas, and she also has ties to the state of Washington.

Whitmire is five feet, six inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Whitmire’s whereabouts should call LPD at 417-532-3131.