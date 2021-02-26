Lebanon police department looking for missing woman

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.– The Laclede County Sheriff’s office has issued a missing endangered alert.

The alert is for Dara Kay Knoblett, 20, who was last seen around the Budget Host Inn near the 127 exit in Lebanon, Missouri. Knoblett is 5’3″, 130 lbs with shoulder-length dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes. She also wears glasses.

Knoblett was last seen wearing a camo-colored hoodie, blue jogger pants with a yellow stripe, and white shoes.

According to the report, Knoblett suffers from mental health issues. She was seen with a knife making threats. Knoblett is also known to hide in the woods near Lebanon, Missouri, and is possibly making her way to Springfield.

If you have information or see Dara Knoblett contact Sergeant Dan Christman at the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office at 417-532-2311