WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Lebanon was killed late Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened five miles north of Mansfield on State Highway 5 around 4:30 p.m.

The rider, 48-year-old Brian C. Fox, was heading northbound on his Harley Davidson when he went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment. Fox was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.

This is MSHP Troop G’s 34th fatality in 2023.