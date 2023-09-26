LEBANON, Mo. — A Lebanon man was charged for shooting a woman inside her home Monday night.

Daniel Allen Coleman, 38, is charged with one count of first-degree domestic assault, one count of third-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, officers responded to a home just after 6 p.m. on Sept. 25 for reports of a shooting.

Officers found the victim and spoke with her, who said Coleman had shot her in the left arm. She was able to leave the area to get help.

LPD found Coleman still inside the residence, convinced him to come out and took him into custody.

A probable cause statement says Coleman was questioned at the Laclede County Jail, where he asked officers if someone was going to kill him, spoke about how “we are all going to hell” and other things irrelevant to the investigation.

The victim later told officers that she had returned home from work when Coleman shot her as she walked through the door. She also told officers she and some of Coleman’s relatives believed he might have schizophrenia and needed to be evaluated for mental illness.