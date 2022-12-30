LEBANON, Mo. – A Lebanon man has been arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

44-year-old Thomas Kincheloe was arrested on Friday, December 30, according to a press release from the Lebanon Police Department, after a report was made to the Lebanon Police Department and the Missouri Department of Social Services-Children’s Division alleging that he had committed a sex crime against a child under the age of 10 years old.

Kincheloe is being held at the Laclede County Jail and awaiting formal charges to be filed.