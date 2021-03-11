Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office needs help with identifying woman killed on I-44

This photo is courtesy of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

MT. VERNON, Mo. — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a Jane Doe.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, this person was killed on Saturday, March 6, 2021, after running into oncoming traffic on I-44 in Lawrence County.

The Sheriff’s Office shared pictures of multiple tattoos on the Jane Doe.

She also had blonde/strawberry hair and gray/blue eyes.

If you have any information on who this might be contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 417-466-2131.