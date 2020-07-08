Lawrence County health officials announce five new cases, public exposures

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo- The Lawrence County Health Department has added five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 53 cases.

The department also included three public exposures:

July 5th-July 7th Freedom Christian Center Revival (symptomatic, no mask)

July 7th Walmart in Aurora at 9 a.m. (symptomatic, no mask)

July 7th Legacy Meats Co. in Verona not given a specific time (symptomatic, no mask)

“If you attended the revival during any or all of these dates, we highly encourage you to PLEASE quarantine at home for 14 days from the last day you attended the revival and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19,” the health department said.

One case of the five is from the Freedom Christian Center Revival; the other four are from two separate households due to community exposure.