Lawn and Garden Show continues at Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The 31st Annual Lawn and Garden Show has been going on all weekend at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds.

People who came out could visit more than 100 booths that were set up and find everything they need for this year’s gardening season.

“We were really nervous about how this year was going to go just because of the way everything is,” said Libby Reavis, foundation director. “But it’s turned out to be a great show. I’ve talked to multiple vendors today and they said that this is the best show that they’ve had in a long time.”

“I’d say come and check it out,” said Maggie Cornell. “Especially if you’ve been cooped up all winter. They have beautiful plants and some of the nurseries have great sales. You’ll find all kinds of stuff for your yards and just all kinds of cool stuff.”

Sunday, Feb. 28, is the last day for the event and anyone can stop by between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $5, and kids six-years-old and younger get in for free.