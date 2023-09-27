SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lawmakers are scrambling to find a funding solution to keep the federal government from shutting down.

Congressman Mark Alford, who represents Missouri’s 4th district, said he’s worked with other congressmen to get a stopgap bill passed.

“We don’t just need business as usual here in Congress,” Alford said. “We need to reduce spending and we need to secure our border.”

Workers deemed essential would continue to work during the shutdown, something Alford has declared for his employees.

“We will serve our constituents, constituents, as we have continued to do so in these eight months we’ve been,” Alford said. “The problem is we’re not going to be able to talk to any government agencies or get any action out of them. We will still be taking calls, in-person visits, trying to get these cases filed so that when the government does reopen, we can have a faster avenue to get the resources that are our constituents deserve.”

If the government does shutdown, employees at local places like Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, the Federal Courthouse and soldiers at Fort Leonard Wood might be required to work without pay.

“Fort Leonard Wood, just to the east of [Springfield] in Pulaski County, has 80,000 service members that go through there each and every year,” Alford said. “We must pay our military. We must pay the pilots and the crews flying the B-2 stealth bomber keeping us safe up at Whiteman Air Force Base.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate is continuing to work on a bi-partisan agreement before the deadline in three days.