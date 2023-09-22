BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The last of seven inmates who escaped Barry County Jail in June is now in custody.

Mario Che Tiul was taken into custody in Chester County, Pennsylvania by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd said it was a relief when he received the phone call that Che Tiul was in custody.

“It was a great phone call that we got yesterday,” Sheriff Boyd said. “It’s good for the community, but it’s also good for the sheriff’s department knowing that the last one was apprehended and taken into custody, and nobody was hurt.”

Che Tiul traveled more than a thousand miles after breaking out of jail.

“About a month ago, we received information Missouri escapee Mario Che Tiul could possibly be in the eastern district of Pennsylvania here, more specifically outside of Philadelphia,” said Robert Clark the Supervisory Deputy Marshal for the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force. “At that point, we had a group of investigators assigned to the case, and we just pursued every lead possible.”

Those leads brought the U.S. Marshals Service to Chester County, Pennsylvania where they found a home with multiple rooms. Supervisory Deputy Marshal Clark said they believed Che Tiul was living after finding work as a laborer and laying low.

“Mr. Che Tiul was located in one of those rooms,” Supervisory Deputy Marshal Clark said. “He was positively identified, and he was taken into custody without incident.”

Che Tiul was processed as a fugitive of justice in the Chester County Prison. He is awaiting extradition back to Missouri.

“My thanks out to the U.S. Marshals for not giving up and locating this guy,” Sheriff Boyd said. “So, we can kind of put this behind us knowing and our community will know that the last one has been apprehended and will be transported back to Missouri.”

Sheriff Boyd said Barry County is in the process of having a new jail built that will be more secure to prevent future inmates from escaping.

“I’m just proud of our guys,” said Supervisory Deputy Marshal Clark. “They were very diligent in this investigation, and we took it to a logical conclusion without use of force. So that’s the way we like it.”

The new Barry County jail will be finished in August of 2024. Sheriff Boyd said the new facility is much needed after inmates escaped each of the last two years.