SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Across Springfield, people were flocking to grocery stores for some last-minute shopping the day before Thanksgiving.

With many stores and businesses closing for Thursday’s holiday, Wednesday was a final opportunity for preparations.

Several grocery stores said the days leading up to Thanksgiving are their busiest time.

Tanner Bean, head of marketing at Mama Jean’s Natural Market, said this busy week for the store started on Monday when they had a turkey delivery.

“We had a turkey pickup on Monday, so they’re all fresh, live organic turkeys,” Bean said. “We had a sign-up sheet, and we sold 120 within like a day and a half.”

Bean said the store saw an increase in customers on Wednesday as well.

“I’d say like the 5:00 rush hits, it’ll be even wilder in here,” Bean said. “Everyone gets their stuff before they can head home and then have them see family.”

“I hit a couple of stores early this morning and it wasn’t too crowded,” said Shelby Lawhan, who was shopping for Thanksgiving at Mama Jean’s. “As the day went on, it got a little more, but not unpleasantly hectic.”

According to Bean, Thanksgiving staples have been flying off the shelves.

“Of course, turkey and sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, homemade rolls,” said Lawhan as he described his shopping list. “The usual kind of Thanksgiving fare.”

Bean said pies from downtown bakery Prairie Pie were also quick to sell out.

Fintan Long was hoping to get a last-minute pie from Prairie Pie.

“I’ve been looking forward to it. I only like pie once a year, so this is like my one time to really, to go all out with my pie,” Long said. “And I missed out, unfortunately. But maybe next year.”

Shoppers said it’s important to plan ahead and have patience while shopping right before the holidays.

“It’s nice to get everything done because then tonight you can just rest for tomorrow,” said Rebecca Gray, who was also shopping at Mama Jean’s. “It’s nice when the retail can be closed as well. You know, they have families that they need to get back to, too.”