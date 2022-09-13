SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Today is the last day for people to send MoDOT their input about improving traffic flow along Missouri Route 744 — Kearney Street — in Springfield.

When construction starts along Kearney in a few months, it will stretch from the airport and end across the highway from Buc-ee’s.

The project is set to help with traffic flow along Kearney Street.

MoDOT workers will improve signals and sidewalks along the Springfield-Branson Airport down to Lecompte Avenue, along with intersection improvements and new traffic and safety operations.

Workers will also resurface and add new pavement markings along Kearney Street and Mulroy Road.

With construction set to begin in spring of next year, you can expect traffic impacts during work hours between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

To view the virtual meeting, you can visit modot.org or, if you can not access the public meeting, you can give the MoDOT Southwest District office a call at 888-275-6636 and they will share the information with you and gather any feedback.