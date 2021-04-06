Larry Milton becomes mayor of Branson, tourism tax passes

BRANSON, Mo.– Larry Milton has won the race for Branson mayor.

With 100% precincts reporting:

Larry Milton: 51.91 %

Karen Best: 22.81%

Marshall Howden: 0.67%

Edd Akers: 23.62%

Amber Thomsen: 0.81%

Milton was Branson’s Ward 2 Alderman. He was elected into that position in 2019 and is a longtime businessman in the city.

Branson’s former mayor, Karen Best, said she will continue helping people in the city despite not being elected as mayor.

Along with the mayor, voters in Branson had to decide on whether or not to keep the tourism tax.

Question one would allow the city to issue bonds for sidewalk, streets, wastewater and more. This would be paid for with a four percent tourism tax on hotel rooms and other accommodations.

The second question would fund the same infrastructure efforts but it asks voters to approve a half percent tourism tax on food and drinks sold in restaurants in the city.

Question one passed with 79.99% and question two passed with 74.57%