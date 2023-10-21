LAMAR, Mo. — A Lamar high school student was attacked Friday night after a football game.

A post from the Lamar R-1 School District said the student was attacked by another person as the team headed into the locker room at the end of the game.

School staff, law enforcement and emergency responders provided medical attention to the injured student, who was later taken to the hospital.

The attack did not take place on school property, but rather near the intersection of 6th and Maple Streets according to police. The school says while the incident was not on district property, it’s committed to student safety:

Although the incident occurred outside of school property, the safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priority. Classes will continue as scheduled on Monday. We encourage parents to discuss any concerns or anxieties their child may have with our counseling team, who are available to provide additional support. The Lamar R-1 School District

LPD said its investigation into the assault is ongoing, but did say in a Facebook post that the attack was not related to the football game and no current players were involved. The injured student is said to be in stable condition.

Juvenile suspects have been identified, and one is in custody at the Jasper County Juvenile Detention Center. LPD is looking for others involved.