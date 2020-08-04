Lake Ozark Mayor says lack of masks or social distancing is great for economy

LAKE OZARK, Mo.– As case numbers across Missouri rise, the Lake of the Ozarks (LOTO) is making national news once again and for the same reason as before: parties without social distancing or masks.

Shady Gators, a venue in the LOTO area, posted to Facebook this weekend, advertising a concert. The post made clear there would be no restrictions or mandates.

However, the venue did say it would be operating at 50% capacity and that masks would be encouraged.

Officials in the area say the national headlines have doubled the standard tourism rate.

Gerry Murawski, Mayor of Lake Ozark, Missouri, said the following:

“So you just think about what this has done for our economy and you just go, ‘Thank you, folks.’ As of the end of July, my numbers say we are already at 9.1 million. I look at that and go, ‘Well maybe we’ve done something right.’.”