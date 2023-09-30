MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Lake Ozark man is dead after a motorcycle crash, but he was not discovered until the next day.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Corey A. Alley was southbound on State Route Y near Lake Ozark, about a mile north of Brendel Boulevard when the crash happened.

Alley’s 2016 Indian Scout went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, throwing Alley from the bike.

Troopers believe the crash happened on Sept. 27, but Alley was not discovered until Sept. 28. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is MSHP Troop F’s 37th fatality for 2023.