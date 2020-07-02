Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo- The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a suspicious death that occurred Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, the death happened at a home the 25000 block of Missouri Highway YY.

The post says a relative of the deceased person contacted deputies around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning. When deputies arrived, they found a 57-year-old man dead in the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man’s vehicle is missing; it is a red,1999 Chevy Silverado truck, with a toolbox in the bed, and rust over the rear wheels. There is a scratch on the passenger side of the truck.

If you see this vehicle, you can call the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office at 417-532-2311.

