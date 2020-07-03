Laclede County officials investigating suspicious death as a homicide

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death as a homicide.

On the morning of Thursday, July 2, 57-year-old Mark Pitts was found dead in his home by a relative.

“The autopsy was completed this afternoon, and evidence from the scene has been collected and will be sent to the Missouri Highway Patrol’s Crime Laboratory,” Sheriff David Millsap said. “Pending those test results, we will continue to follow up on leads, and conduct interviews. The cause of death was trauma to the head.”

Pitts’ 1999 red Chevy Silverado truck was missing from the home.

According to police, it has a toolbox in the bed and rust over the rear wheels, as well as a scratch on the passenger side. The license plate number is Missouri OHD-A10

“We are currently following several leads, and speaking with people who knew and associated with the victim,” the sheriff said.

If anyone has information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office at 417-532-2311.