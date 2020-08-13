Laclede County mobile home fire ruled suspicious

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District reports that around 7:30 p.m. it was dispatched to a residential structure fire.

The fire was located at Highway MM and Grindstone Road in Laclede County.

When crews first arrived on scene they found a mobile home with fire showing from the rear of the out of a bedroom window. Heavy smoke was showing from the rest of the structure.

Nobody was around or in the structure at the time of the fire, according to the Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District. Crews brought the fire under control and were on scene for an hour and 30 minutes.

The fire was ruled suspicious and is being investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing and we will have more information as it becomes available.