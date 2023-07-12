LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The fair in Laclede County is in full swing, with a rodeo scheduled for Wednesday night and even more events slated for the weekend.

The ranch rodeo is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. tonight. Gate admission for the event is $10.

Fair exhibits open at 9 a.m. each of the remaining three days. Carnival games and rides will open at 6 p.m.

Fair-goers can take in a number of events during the next few days, including:

Draft horse pull (8 p.m. on Thursday, July 13)

Mid-MO Sanction Truck and Tractor Pull (7 p.m. on Friday, July 14)

Hometown Truck and Tractor Pull (7 p.m. on Saturday, July 15)

Dairy cattle and goat shows are also scheduled through the weekend and a fireworks show is planned for the final day of the fair.

More information about truck and tractor pull entries, fair admission and event schedules can be found on the Laclede County Fair website and Facebook page.