Kroger cheese dips with onions, possibly tainted with salmonella, latest to be recalled

(CBS) — Kroger, the country’s largest supermarket chain, is recalling more than 30 varieties of cheese dips and spreads as they were made with onions possibly tainted with salmonella in an outbreak of the bacteria that has sickened more than 600 people in 43 states.
The deli dips being recalled were sold in plastic containers between May 15, 2020, and August 6, 2020, at retail stores under Kroger-owned banners, including Kroger, Fry’s Food Stores, Fred Meyer and Smith’s, the company said.
The products may contain recalled onions tied to a salmonella outbreak that has caused 640 illnesses, including 85 hospitalizations, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Consumers have in recent days also been warned about eating prepared foods sold nationwide by retailers including Giant Eagle, Walmart and Kroger, which may also contain onions tainted with the bacteria.
People infected with salmonella can develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within hours, or sometimes days, after being exposed to the bacteria. Children and adults 65 and older are more likely to become severely ill, the CDC said.
Kroger’s dip-and-spread recall involves the following:
- MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP – UPC: 207083-00000
- MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:207181-00000
- MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:207182-00000
- MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:207185-00000
- JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:207201-00000
- JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD – UPC:216407-20000
- PIMENTO CHEESE DIP – UPC:226481-60000
- DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP – UPC:236293-70000
- DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:236294-70000
- DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:236295-70000
- DELI JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:237462-40000
- JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:247199-00000
- DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP – UPC:286292-70000
- DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP – UPC:286462-20000
- DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD – UPC:295095-50000
- DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD – UPC:295408-50000
- DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD – UPC:295409-50000
Kroger’s warning to consumers follows a related action involving salsa by Spokane Produce.
The products involved in its recall were sold to consumers by retailers in four states – Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington – and distributed from May 13, 2020, to August 10, 2020, according to the Spokane, Washington, company.
Its recall involved the following brands, packaged in 15-ounce plastic tubs and institutional-sized one-gallon plastic containers, and included item numbers and best-by-dates, according to a notice posted Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration:
- 83260 Saddlin’ Up Salsa Hot 15 oz. August 16, 2020
- 83259 Saddlin’ Up Salsa Medium 15 oz. Sept. 30, 2020
- 83259 Saddlin’ Up Salsa Medium 15 oz. Aug. 5, 2020
- 83258 Saddlin’ Up Salsa Mild 15 oz. Aug. 11, 2020
- 84032 Salsa Verde 15 oz. Aug. 26, 2020
- 84044 Salsa Verde gallon Sept. 28, 2020
- 84044 Salsa Verde gallon Aug. 11, 2020
Earlier this week, Progressive Produce recalled red and yellow onions sold on the West Coast, specifically red onions sold at Trader Joe’s stores in Arizona, California and Utah, and yellow onions sold at Ralph’s stores in California, according to a recall notice posted Monday by the FDA. Both types of onions were sold loose in bulk bins. The red onions had PLU stickers under the Pacific Gold Brand.
The move came days after Giant Eagle, which operates more than 410 stores in Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, recalled almost 50 varieties of ready-to-eat products – including salads, pizzas and hoagies – that contained onion as an ingredient and were sold to consumers since July 25, according to the company.
Giant Eagle’s recall also includes all bulk and bagged red, yellow and white onions sold in its produce departments since June 6, according to a notice posted by the FDA.
Publix recalled red onions sold in the produce departments of its stores in half a dozen states – Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia – with the grocer stating the impacted product involved onions distributed in July.
The recalls follow a public health alert from the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service involving meat and poultry products made by Taylor Farms, based in Salinas, California, on July 30 – 31 and sold at Walmart and Kroger stores.
The warnings stem from a recall earlier this month by Thomson International of all red, yellow, white and sweet yellow onions shipped nationwide starting May 1 to the present.
Giant Eagle’s recalled products and NDC codes include:
- TUSCAN CHICKEN SALAD 20500200000
- MD CAPRESE SALAD 20660900000
- CHICKPEA & CARROT SALAD GREEK DRESSING 20686300000
- SPINACH SALAD WITH RANCH DRESSING 20730400000
- GREEN BEAN PORTABELLA 21660900000
- HALF ITALIAN SUB 21665100000
- FARMERS SALAD 21738800000
- CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD 22657400000
- MD BLT SALAD 22657700000
- MD BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD 22658400000
- COUNTRY STYLE PASTA SALAD FRENCH DRESSING 22658500000
- GREEK SALAD LARGE 22660900000
- GRILLED VEGETABLES 22664600000
- MD GREEK SALAD WITH GREEK DRESSING 22665100000
- MD G&G GREEK SALAD 22667100000
- GE EGG & BACON SALAD WITH FRENCH DRESSING 23657100000
- MD PHILLY STYLE STEAK STROMBOLI COLD 23660700000
- CAJUN STYLE CHICKEN MEAL 23662500000
- MD DIP-REUBEN 23665100000
- MD GREEK SALAD WITH BALSAMIC DRESSING 23676600000
- STUFFING BALLS S0678/1602 24658700000
- 22INCH ITALIAN HOAGIE 24659500000
- SPECIALTY 12″ ITALIAN HOAGIE 24660600000
- CHEESEBURGER PIZZA SLICE 25048600000
- PHILLY STEAK PIZZA SLICE 25049300000
- PIEROGI LASAGNA ROLL UP 25049400000
- HOMEMADE MACARONI SALAD 25060700000
- SPANIKOPITA 25061200000
- 12″ DELUXE PIZZA 25065000000
- DELUXE ITALIAN PARTY HOAGIE 25067800000
- VEGETABLE PIZZA SLICE 25070900000
- 12″ VEGETABLE PIZZA 25071800000
- SHEET VEGETABLE PIZZA 25085100000
- STUFFED BONE-IN CHICKEN BREAST GOURMET 25086400000
- STUFFED BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST GOURMET 25086700000
- STUFFED TURKEY BREAST GOURMET 25086800000
- POTATO AND CHEESE PIEROGIES 25089000000
- COLD ITALIAN HERO, 12″ 25089400000
- ITALIAN HERO, 6″, COLD 25093400000
- SPINACH DIP DELI SERVICE CASE 25118000000
- SPINACH DIP GRAB & GO 25118500000
- MD EGG & BACON SALAD WITH LITE BALSAMIC DRESS 25118600000
- CUCUMBER SALAD 25139500000
- SANDWICH TOPPERS PLATTER -UP TO 25 SANDWICHES 25139600000
- ZUCCHINI PANCAKES 27665100000
- SAUSAGE PEPPERS AND ONIONS OVER PENNE 27697700000
- MD S&F: SMOKE-STACKED SANDWICH 27751700000
- CALIFORNIA COBB – SMALL 28659400000
Recalled products sold at Walmart and/or Kroger:
- 7.25-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Sausage Breakfast Scramble Bowl” with lot code TFD212AU8 and TFD213AU8 and with a best if used by 08/06/2020 or 08/07/2020.
- 6.2-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Taylor Farms Cheddar Cheese & Chicken Salad Snack Tray” with use-by date 08/06/20 or 08/07/20 and lot code TFD212AU7 and TFD213AU7.
- 41.35-oz. plastic bags containing “Chicken Salad” with use-by date 08/04/20 or 08/05/20 and lot codes TFD212AU8 and TFD213AU8.
- 10-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Chicken Salad Deli Snack” with lot codes TFD212AU3 and TFD213AU3 with best by dates 08/06/2020 or 08/07/2020.
- 7.75-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “H.E.B. Shake Rattle Bowl Southwest Salad with Chicken” and a best if used by date of “Aug 10/2020 and lot code TFD213AU20.
- 17.25-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Marketside Southwest Style Salad with Chicken” with a best if used by date of 08/11/20 or 08/12/2020 and lot codes TFD212AU26 or TFD213AU26.
The products bear the establishment number “P-34733” or “34733” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the container and were shipped to retail locations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas.