KOLR10’s Political Analyst breaks down Biden’s first speech as President-elect

(KOLR) — Saturday night, the President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation, thanking the over 75 million people that cast ballots for him.

His speech focused on attempting to fight the coronavirus, while also working to try and make America more united than it has been.

With this news, we want to bring in our Political Analyst Dr. Brian Calfano for a breakdown.

“The thing is the president-elect has to give more than talk,” Calfano said. “We heard that from Bush 20 years ago and Obama 12 years ago, and they went pretty far to the right and left. They didn’t do what they said they were going to do. There’s a strong relationship between democrats and republicans.

“It’s more than work,” Calfano said. “It has to be policy positions. And top policy priorities over the top 100 days and a couple of years. He needs to get McConnell and others in the Senate to go along with things.

“If all you get is a bunch of speeches, it won’t get accomplished,” Calfano said. “We’re just too far down the road of being so polarizing these days.”