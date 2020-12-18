CheerThemOn: We delivered your encouraging holiday cards to frontline healthcare workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– It’s been a hard year for a lot of people, and our community’s healthcare heroes are no exception. Knowing that, KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox asked viewers to #CheerThemOn this holiday season by sending in encouraging holiday cards.

As you might have guessed, the people of the Ozarks did not disappoint.

On Friday, December 18, KOLR10 and Ozarks First delivered those cards to CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital.















The KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox staff were joined by the team from the Have Faith Initiative who stepped in to solicit more cards and make an even bigger impact.