Kimberling City man, soldier, found dead in Texas

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX44NEWS) – On May 18, 2020, at approximately 10:17 a.m., officers were dispatched to a call about a deceased person.

Brandon Scott Rosecrans, 27, of Kimberling City, Missouri, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His death is being investigated as a murder. Rosecrans is also a soldier at Fort Hood, Texas.

Investigators say someone also set Rosecrans’s orange 2016 Jeep Renegade on fire. The Fire Marshal is investigating how it started.

Pfc. Rosecrans entered the Army in May 2018 as a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer and has been assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since November 2018.

Rosecrans’ awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

The incident is under investigation by the Harker Heights Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.