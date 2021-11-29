Kevin Hart and Sam’s Club announces $100,000 donation to Springfield’s Boys and Girls Club

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2017 file photo, Kevin Hart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” in Los Angeles. Hart will host the 2019 Academy Awards, fulfilling a lifelong dream for the actor-comedian. Hart announced Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, his selection in an Instagram statement and the Academy […]

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Last week, Sam’s Club, Laugh Out Loud and Kevin Hart celebrated five organizations making a big difference in children’s lives by surprising them with $100,000 each through a series of virtual and in-person announcements across the country.

One of those organizations included the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield. The money will allow the Springfield nonprofit to provide gifts to children involved in the program.

The other organizations included:

Special Needs Network of Los Angeles, Calif.

Houston Child Advocates of Houston, Texas

Positive Tomorrows of Oklahoma City, Okla.

Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida in Orlando

“One of the best things you can do for yourself is believing in other people,” said Hart. “I’ve always had people in my life that believed in me, and I believe in the power of passing that onto others. The donations we made went to organizations that believe in the future of kid.”

Hart, known for bringing laughs on the big screen, brought smiles from coast to coast in just a few short hours. In each market, families, and children were gathered for what they thought was just a holiday party organized by Sam’s Club, but they were surprised to dial into a virtual call and find Hart on the other side of the line.

Hart delivered news of the monetary donation and individual gifts on the calls.