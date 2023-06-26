SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Temperatures are on the rise in the Ozarks, but the temperature in your house should be holding steady.

When your house is not staying cool, the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems (HVAC) may need some repairs.

“Yesterday at about 4:00, it quit keeping it at 73 degrees,” said Drew McClintock, a homeowner whose air-conditioning was malfunctioning. “And by the time I went to bed last night, it was 78.”

McClintock is not alone. Brett Callahan, owner of Callahan Heating and Cooling, said this is the time of year their phones are ringing off the hook as air conditioners struggle to keep up with the heat.

“It’s going to feel sticky in the house and they’re probably going to go over to the thermostat, and they’ll have it set, you know, 72 degrees and it might be maintaining 74 to 78,” Callahan said.

Once a technician comes to the house, they diagnose the problem. One common problem is the air filter being clogged, which can be easy to prevent.

“One of the most important things you can do is keep up with your filter changes every three months,” Callahan said. “On top of that, getting your yearly maintenance done is extremely important. Having a certified technician come out, check the pressures, check all the electrical. That way, whenever the heat wave does come up, you have a lot less to worry about.”

A heatwave is expected later this week in the Ozarks, so air conditioning units might be getting some more use. City Utilities says there are ways to keep your energy use down.

“We recommend that folks, if they can keep their temperature set in their homes about 78 degrees,” Joel Alexander said. “For anything you can do above that, you’re going to save about 3 to 5% on your utility bill, on the energy portion of that bill. And you’re saying below that you’re going to add a little bit more to your utility bill.”

City Utilities also emphasized keeping doors and windows closed and sealed so that the cold air doesn’t escape.