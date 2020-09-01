KC Contractor subject of lawsuit filed by Missouri AG

Workers toil on a multifamily dwelling Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Winter Park, Colo. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday, Aug. 18, construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month as homebuilders continued to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit against Corey Wilcox, a Kansas City-based contractor typically operating under the name “Amazing Siding and Windows”, alleging that Wilcox failed to complete projects for which he’d already accepted deposits.

The lawsuit, filed in Jackson County, is seeking to make things right for the victims of the scams Wilcox is alleged to have committed. The lawsuit also aims to prevent Wilcox from working in the remodeling and construction industry.

If you think you might be the victim of a similar scam operated by Wilcox, call the Attory General’s Consumer Protection hotline at 1-800-392-8222.