Kansas woman is dead and one-year-old in serious condition after head-on collision

JENKINS, Mo. — One person is dead and a one-year-old is severely injured after a head-on collision on Oct. 13, 2020, at 7:15 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Shirley Bell, 59, from Anthony, Kansas was driving southbound on Highway 39 when she crossed the center lane and collided with a vehicle traveling northbound. Bell would be pronounced dead at the scene while both the driver and one-year-old passenger had serious injuries, according to MSHP. Both the driver and passenger were transported by air to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

MSHP reports that both vehicles were totaled and both drivers and the one-year-old passenger were not wearing their safety devices at the time of the accident.

Next of kin have been notified.

