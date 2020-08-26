Kansas Expressway expansion project to begin next fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The extension of Kansas Expressway past Republic Road has been given a final opinion by a federal agency to begin construction.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service gave the Greene County Highway Department its final opinion on the impact the expansion project will have on endangered species.

The project has had a controversial past, subject to a $2.4 billion lawsuit that was dismissed last December. The lawsuit alleged fraud, conspiracy, and ecological harm related to the project.

The project will be completed in two phases:

First- Extend road to Plainview Road

Second- Extend to Farm Road 190

Adam Humphrey, with the Greene County Highway Department, says the department has been working with the Springfield City Council on the project for a while.

“We have done a very detailed study over the last eighteen months looking at potential impacts to threatening endangered species along this project corridor. They made a final determination that kind of puts us on a trajectory now towards construction of this project,” says Humphrey.

This final opinion will allow construction to begin next fall.