BUTLER, Mo. — Deputies in Bates County arrested two people for stealing car and tractor parts.

According to a Facebook post from the Bates County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a possible burglary in progress call in southwest Butler. The sheriff’s office arrested 44-year-old Heather M. Barracchini and 43-year-old Chester D. Casida, both of La Cygne, Kansas.

Chester D. Casida

Courtesy Bates County Sheriff’s Office Heather M. Barracchini

Courtesy Bates County Sheriff’s Office

Barracchini and Casida are both charged with one count of felony stealing. Online court documents show the Bates County prosecutor also charged Casida with one count of second-degree burglary.

Deputies responded to County Road 4286 when a property owner reported a box truck pulled onto his property. The property owner said he’d seen the truck before and believed metal, car parts and tractor parts had been stolen.

BCSO stopped the box truck and made contact with Barracchini and Casida, who claimed they were mushroom hunting. Deputies searched the truck and found over $750 worth of car and tractor parts inside belonging to the property owner.

Bond for both Barracchini and Casida is set at $10,000.