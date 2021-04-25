Kansas City shooting victim identified as former Springfield high school student Aviva Okeson-Haberman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Kansas City reporter has been identified as the victim in a shooting that happened on Friday, April 23.
According to KCUR, Aviva Okeson-Haberman, 24, was struck by a stray bullet Friday afternoon while she was in her apartment on the 2900 block of Lockridge Avenue.
KCUR said Okeson-Haberman joined KCUR in June 2019 as the Missouri politics and government reporter.
Okeson-Haberman went to high school in Springfield, Missouri, and volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club, supervising up to 20 children ranging in age from 5 to 12. Okeson-Haberman graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism at the University of Missouri in 2019.
Many colleagues, community members, and public officials took to Twitter after hearing of Okeson-Haberman’s passing.