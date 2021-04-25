Kansas City shooting victim identified as former Springfield high school student Aviva Okeson-Haberman

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Brandon Parigo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Kansas City reporter has been identified as the victim in a shooting that happened on Friday, April 23.

According to KCUR, Aviva Okeson-Haberman, 24, was struck by a stray bullet Friday afternoon while she was in her apartment on the 2900 block of Lockridge Avenue.

KCUR said Okeson-Haberman joined KCUR in June 2019 as the Missouri politics and government reporter.

Okeson-Haberman went to high school in Springfield, Missouri, and volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club, supervising up to 20 children ranging in age from 5 to 12. Okeson-Haberman graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism at the University of Missouri in 2019.

Many colleagues, community members, and public officials took to Twitter after hearing of Okeson-Haberman’s passing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now