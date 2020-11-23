Kansas City reports big spike in COVID-19 cases as new guidelines go into effect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Saturday Kansas City added 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the weekly average to 1,282 new cases.

Kansas City has now reported 74,000 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

With the significant rise in COVID-19 cases in the metro, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas continues to plead with others to do their part to help control the virus.

“Our COVID-19 infections are growing, they are growing out of control it’s a significant threat to our public safety or public health.“ Lucas, said.

Perhaps the most devastating number of all is nine, that is how many people died from COVID-19 on Saturday.

That brings the metro to 949 deaths since the pandemic started.

Friday new COVID-19 guidelines went into effect to help lower these numbers. Right now, the positivity rate in Kansas City is 46.1%. in other words, one in every two people tested for COVID-19 are infected.

Dr. Rex Archer is the Director of the Kansas City Health department. He said if more people would follow the guidelines, hospitals would not be overcrowded.

“Pretend as if you’ve got the virus so that you are not spreading it unconsciously then we won’t have people piling up in emergency rooms that can’t get ICU beds that then end up dying because they can’t get the treatment they need.” Archer, said

He adds, that although the COVID-19 numbers are growing exponentially, they are reversible.

“We can change this course if we all work together.” Archer, said.