Kansas City Police investigate 3 separate homicides Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three separate homicides were reported in Kansas City Sunday morning.

Kansas City Police Department spokesman Capt. Dave Jackson said the homicides don’t appear to be related.

The third homicide was discovered around 10 a.m. when officers responded to a shooting at an apartment building near Gillham Road and Armour Boulevard. About five hours earlier, a cutting was reported at a different apartment complex near the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.

Jackson said that victim was taken to a hospital where that person died. Around 4 a.m., one person was shot and killed and another person was wounded in a shooting in downtown Kansas City.