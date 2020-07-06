Kansas City murder suspect arrested after chase into Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police have identified a suspect arrested in a Kansas City shooting death following a police chase into Kansas last week.

Authorities say 36-year-old Eric Thomas, of Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the Wednesday shooting death of 28-year-old Darren Marshall.

Marshall’s death was among three Kansas City homicides on Wednesday.

Police say Thomas was arrested some time later after officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of one being driven during the shooting.

Officers tried to stop the car, but it sped away and led police on a high-speed chase into Kansas while running red lights.

Police say Thomas was successfully stopped in Kansas and arrested.

