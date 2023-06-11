STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is in serious condition after a jet ski accident on Table Rock Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday near the Point 19 marker of Table Rock Lake.

Troopers say a 32-year-old man riding a 2022 Yamaha jet ski slowed to turn around and was hit on the side by a 27-year-old man riding a 2005 Sea-Doo jet ski.

The 32-year-old was seriously injured in the crash and was taken by ambulance to a Springfield hospital. The 27-year-old suffered minor injuries according to MSHP.