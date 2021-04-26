Kansas City ends indoor COVID-19 restrictions, except masks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says the city is easing some COVID-19 restrictions beginning Friday.

Under a new order issued Monday, masks will no longer be required outdoors or where social distancing of 6 feet can be maintained. Masks will still be required indoors where social distancing cannot be maintained.

The new indoor mask rule includes exceptions for indoor gatherings where everyone is vaccinated, and the people involved know everyone is vaccinated. Children under 5 also are excluded.

Businesses also will no longer have capacity limitations. The new order is in effect until May 28. Lucas said he hopes this is the last order the city has to announce.