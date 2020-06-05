Kansas City announces planned reform of police procedures

Demonstrations over the death of George Floyd continue, as protesters sit in the street of the Country Club Plaza on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (Kylie Graham/The Kansas City Star via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says the city is making sweeping changes in police procedures in response to concerns raised by citizens during nearly a week of protests.

The Kansas City Police Commission held a closed meeting Thursday to discuss complaints from black leaders and citizens about police conduct during the protests. Lucas said the city will ask an outside agency to investigate all officer-involved shootings, will create whistleblower protections for officers and review the use of tear gas and projectiles.

A coalition of civil rights groups called for Police Chief Rick Smith’s resignation but Lucas said Smith will remain the city’s chief.

