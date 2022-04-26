(The Hill) – Vice President Harris on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced, becoming the latest high-profile political figure to contract the virus in recent weeks.

Harris took both rapid and PCR tests, which came back positive, her office said. She “has not been a close contact” to President Biden or first lady Jill Biden, the vice president’s office said, citing their travel schedules.

“She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence,” Harris spokesperson Kirsten Allen said in a statement.

“She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative,” she added.

Harris, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, tested positive for COVID-19 weeks after a number of leading congressional Democrats and Biden administration officials also contracted the virus.