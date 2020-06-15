‘Justice train’ traveled through Springfield to bring attention to ‘the need for reform’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Leaders of Springfield’s Faith Community Church gathered today to speak out against what they’re calling “racist violence.”

Area faith communities and supporters created a “justice train,” a multifaith, multiracial car procession that traveled through Springfield to call attention to the need for reform.

Tracey Wolff is a pastor and director of Field Campus Ministry launching at Missouri State this fall. She says the momentum the Black Lives Matter movement has is good and needs to follow through during the fall elections.

“I don’t expect that this movement is going to mean instantaneous change,” Wolff said. “It’s going to mean a lot of work. This is the start, this is not the end. I’m glad people are out here to roll today, but my point today is, ‘yeah let’s roll for justice down Glenstone but on Aug. 4, let’s roll to the polls.’ That’s even more important than what we’re doing today.”

Voting registration was also available at the event.