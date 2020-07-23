JUST RELEASED: Springfield Public Schools official re-entry plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Ozarks First has obtained an official copy of Springfield Public Schools’ back-to-school plan.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

MASKING

All students pre-kindergarten through 12 grade will be required to wear a mask, even when riding the bus.

IN-PERSON vs. VIRTUAL CLASSES

SPS, the largest school district in the state of Missouri, says students will have two options when returning to classes:

In-person attendance

Virtual learning

“By offering In-Person and Virtual Learning options, we are providing families a choice that allows them to access high-quality instruction provided by SPS teachers in formats which will best meet the specific needs of each student,” the re-entry plan guide says.

According to the SPS document, even the in-person class option will only place children in a physical classroom two days out of the week. The other three will be spent in a virtual learning environment.