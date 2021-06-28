Jury awards nearly $3.2 million in damages to Branson family over deceased infant’s misdiagnoses

BRANSON, Mo. — A Taney County jury recently awarded nearly $3.2 million in damages to the family of a baby that was misdiagnosed and died three hours after visiting an urgent care clinic.

According to a press release, one-year-old Kyler George and his mother Kassie McAtee visited the Urgent Care at CoxHealth Hospital Branson on June 5, 2017.

When Kyler arrived at the clinic, he was pale and lethargic and he was diagnosed with having an ear infection. Kyler was sent home and died three hours later.

A few months before the misdiagnosis, Kyler was brought into a primary care clinic operated by CoxHealth for a prolonged fever, which is a symptom of Kawasaki’s disease. A nurse practitioner misdiagnosed Kyler with pneumonia and he was sent home.

According to the autopsy, Kyler had acute heart failure from a clot in a giant coronary artery aneurism which is what caused his death. Kawasaki’s disease causes inflammation of the blood vessels in children and infants.

CoxHealth released the following statement with KOLR10:

“We cannot comment on litigation in detail due to patient privacy restrictions. However, we can share that after a thorough review, we believe the care given in this situation was appropriate. This belief is also supported by external experts in the field. While we support our judicial system, we do not agree with this decision. That does not change the tragic reality, and our sympathies remain with the family during this time.” CoxHealth

The verdict comes on the heels of another recent decision, where a Greene County jury awarded $34 million in a birth injury suit against CoxHealth in March of this year.