SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Police Department announced Tuesday, the 2020 Junior Police and Fire Academy has been called off due to concerns “related to the spread of COVID-19.” The announcement came via Twitter.

We are hopeful 2021 will allow us to continue this great program and we are thankful to our community for their patience and understanding.

“We are hopeful 2021 will allow us to continue this great program and we are thankful to our community for their patience and understanding,” the Police Department said in a tweet.