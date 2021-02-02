Judge sets bail for Mary Mast, mother of Benton County four-year-old who died

BENTON COUNTY, Mo.– Bond has been set for a mother charged in the death of her 4-year-old daughter.

Mary Mast, 29, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and first-degree domestic assault.

A judge set Mary’s bond at $500,000, and if released, is required to wear an ankle bracelet. Her attorney said Mary would go to live with her sister-in-law.

James Mast, 28, told deputies Mary had been beaten, submerged in a pond, and left to freeze on the bank before being taken back into the residence in Lincoln, Missouri.

