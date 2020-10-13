Judge rules to keep gate up at Lindenlure access until next court date in 2021

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.- A Christian County Judge has ruled to keep the gate up at Lindenlure until the next court date in February 2021.

Ozarks First Reporter Bailey Strohl was in the courtroom Tuesday and said the judge did not want to get into whether or not Canyon Road, where the gate is located, is private or public property.

The plaintiffs, who wanted the gate removed, asked the court for an injunction to remove the gate during the court process. The judge denied the request.

The main topic brought up in the courtroom Tuesday was the debate of what harm would be inflicted on either party of the gate stayed or was removed.

One of the plaintiffs, a landowner whose property is landlocked by the gate, said he had been harmed by the gate staying up because he can’t get to his property to make home improvements and sell hay.

The defendants, the Adams family (the ones who put up the gate), say removing the gate will cause harm. Their lawyer cited previous police calls and reports bringing up drug paraphernalia found, trash floating in the water, and how during the summer, Canyon Road would get so packed with cars that first responders wouldn’t be able to drive through the area.

The next court hearing will be scheduled on February 25 and 26. The Lindenlure river access has been closed since March.