Judge revokes parole, sends Schwartz brothers to prison to serve original 15-year sentence

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A Webster County judge has revoked the parole of the two Schwartz brothers.

The Schwartz brothers will serve 15 years in the department of corrections each on the two counts of child molestation they were initially sentenced to in September before being sentenced to probation.

According to court records, those charges were originally suspended, but the brothers violated probation three days after receiving it.

The brothers’ probation officer said during the hearing that Aaron and Petie signed their probation agreement September 8th. September 11th, Valorie learned the brothers moved back into the home with the victim, their sister and another juvenile. Doing that violated a sex offender agreement they both signed.

The brothers also violated their probation by submitting the almost exact same probation agreement letter to the court.

After a 25 minute recess, the judge weighed in and said the violation of the brothers moving back was so significant; he wonders if they’ll be able to follow the rules. The judge says the brothers could’ve taken two assessments to learn about the brothers’ mental and emotional health, along with any risks they would have towards the community.

Ozarks First Reporter David Chasanov was in the courtroom and said when the judge made the ruling, Petie Schwartz started crying, and Aaron Schwartz started to say goodbye to his family.